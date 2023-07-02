Sacramento police arrest man after young girl shot in south Natomas

SACRAMENTO — A 33-year-old man was arrested after a young girl was shot in the south Natomas area Saturday night, authorities confirmed Sunday.

The Sacramento Police Department said it happened at around 10 p.m. along San Juan Road, just west of Truxel Road. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance and heard gunshots when they arrived.

Harold Green was arrested at the scene after being found with a gun and drugs, police said. Green was booked into the Sacramento County Jail and faces gun- and drug-related charges.

Sacramento police did not say how the child was shot and if Green is suspected of pulling the trigger.

The 10-year-old child girl suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and remains in the hospital.