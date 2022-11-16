Child killed, two others injured in Citrus Heights I-80 crash

CITRUS HEIGHTS - A young child died and two others were injured in a freeway crash in Citrus Heights on Wednesday.

The crash happened along Interstate 80 near Riverside Ave. and blocked multiple lanes, according to a statement by Caltrans District 3. The incident happened around 8:48 a.m., according to reports.

According to the CHP, the crash happened between a sedan and a truck. A two-year-old child riding in the sedan was killed and their mother suffered major injuries. The driver of the truck also suffered major injuries.

The eastbound Interstate 80 on-ramp at Riverside Ave. and the two far right-hand lanes of Interstate 80 near the on-ramp were closed. Around 11:30 a.m, Caltrans declared that all affected lanes were back open.

The CHP says DUI does not appear to have been a factor in the crash. They have not released an official cause of the incident.