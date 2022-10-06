Watch CBS News
Child dies after being hit by vehicle in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD - A young child who was hit by a vehicle in Fairfield earlier this week has died.

The child, 5, was hit at around 4:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Grand Circle, the Fairfield Police Department tells CBS13. The injured child was taken to the hospital where they later died. 

The cause of the incident is under investigation. 

No further details about the incident have been released.

First published on October 5, 2022 / 6:18 PM

