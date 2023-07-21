Child, 9, killed in Highway 50 crash Thursday identified as Abdelkarim Alhazaymeh of Elk Grove

SACRAMENTO - A child was killed in a crash on Highway 50 in Sacramento last night.

At around 6:40 p.m. Thursday night, a vehicle was heading westbound on Highway 50, just west of the 59th Street on-ramp when it overturned, coming to rest in the way of the vehicle on-ramp, according to Caltrans.

One person was killed in the crash. The Sacramento County Coroner has identified the victim as 9-year-old Abdelkarim Alhazaymeh of Elk Grove.