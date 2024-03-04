Chicken Ranch Casino in Tuolumne County to open new resort later this year

JAMESTOWN — Chicken Ranch Casino is opening a new resort near Jamestown in Tuolumne County that could provide a major boost to the local economy.

Jamestown, known for its gold mining history, is getting a new addition five minutes away and located on the outskirts: a very tall new building.

Tribal chairman Llyod Mathiesen said that with a community of roughly 5,500 people, he expects the people to flock to the new nine-story resort.

Drone video from the casino shows the massive size and landscape of the resort, with 200 suites, a nightlife club, and other amenities. But why build up, instead of out?

"We didn't want to destroy our land and also look at the view," Mathiesen said. "We went up with it."

The new resort also means a boost to the job market.

'"The project in general and the tribes thought is that this is to be not only their economic development for their tribe but also the community to Jamestown and Tuolumne County," casino GM Eric Barabaro said.

Around 350 to 400 new positions will be added to the resort.

Chicken Ranch Casino is not the only casino that has been renovated. More and more are taking a gamble and investing in more attractions to entice tourists and visitors. Thunder Valley Casino in Lincoln unveiled a new entertainment venue last year, and Sky River Casino in Elk Grove announced an expansion last year after being open just six months.

As for Jamestown, could this resort put them more on the map?

"If we're bringing in an influx of tourists staying the night, odds are pretty good that they are going to make it out to other business," said.

Chicken Ranch Casino officials said they will continue their job fair on Tuesday and in the coming weeks for those interested in applying.