Cherry Island Golf Course in Elverta vandalized with a racist symbol and offensive message
Vandals recently dug offensive words and a swastika into the ground at a Sacramento County golf course.
According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, they received a call of an unknown number of suspects digging a hole at Cherry Island Golf Course. It turned out to be a swastika and an offensive statement.
The golf course issued a statement that read:
"This vandalism that occurred today is despicable, and that it happened here is heartbreaking and a serious matter. Cherry Island Golf Course condemns hate speech, and this incident of discrimination has been turned over to the Sacramento Sheriff's Office and is under investigation."
