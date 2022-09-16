Watch CBS News
Cherry Island Golf Course in Elverta vandalized with a racist symbol and offensive message

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Vandals recently dug offensive words and a swastika into the ground at a Sacramento County golf course. 

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, they received a call of an unknown number of suspects digging a hole at Cherry Island Golf Course. It turned out to be a swastika and an offensive statement. 

The golf course issued a statement that read:

"This vandalism that occurred today is despicable, and that it happened here is heartbreaking and a serious matter. Cherry Island Golf Course condemns hate speech, and this incident of discrimination has been turned over to the Sacramento Sheriff's Office and is under investigation."

First published on September 15, 2022 / 11:23 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

