Evacuations lifted as crews stop forward progress of vegetation fire in Vacaville

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

VACAVILLE — Evacuations have been lifted in Vacaville as crews stopped the forward progress of a grass fire.

It is burning in the area of Cherry Glen Road and Pleasants Valley Road. The Solano County Sheriff's Office said residents in that area were evacuated but can now return home.

The fire had burned approximately 15 acres but forward progress has been stopped, Cal Fire LNU said.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

First published on August 28, 2023 / 3:46 PM

