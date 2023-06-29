Cherry blossoms coming to Sacramento: "Hanami Line" park breaks ground

SACRAMENTO -- The Hanami Line cherry blossom park is bringing the beauty of Japan to Sacramento.

On Thursday, the Sacramento Tree Foundation broke ground for what will soon be 100 new trees, a multi-million dollar project expected to transform the Sacramento Waterfront.

Project organizers celebrated the milestone at Robert T. Matsui Park, where construction is scheduled to begin this summer. As organizers say, it is a project that showcases the city's Japanese-American legacy.

"Where this park is located is right where the Japanese immigrants came, so it's the landing spot," Dr. Jessica Sanders with the Sacramento Tree Foundation said. "Not only is it about our future, but also recognizing our past."

The name for the park, "hanami," translates from Japanese to "flower viewing." In Japan, viewing cherry blossoms in the spring is a cherished tradition. Thursday's event paid homage to Japanese traditions with the inclusion of taiko, bamboo flute and dance performances.

"People come from all over the world to see the cherry blossoms," event performer Reiko Kotoku said.

Cherry blossom festivals across the globe attract thousands of visitors each year. Event performer Kaori Kubota-Sakuye says she was excited when the project was announced, as her family used to picnic in Japan with the beautiful blooms in view.

"Every year we used to go to Hanami," Kubota-Sakauye said. "We'd have some bento lunch and then have some drinks and dance and play games. It's all about family."

Organizers hope to bring a similar ambiance to the Sacramento Waterfront come 2024.

"It's honoring our past, future and representing the beauty of hanami," Dr. Sanders said.

The park is expected to open at the beginning of 2024, and the iconic pink flowers should be on full display come springtime. The trees will be planted in Robert T. Matsui Park next to the SMUD Museum of Science and Curiosity.