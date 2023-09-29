WWE's Charlotte Flair meets Sacramento fans before "Friday Night Smackdown" at Golden 1 Center

SACRAMENTO – "Friday Night Smackdown" is back in Sacramento.

Ahead of Friday's show, professional wrestling royalty Charlotte Flair made an appearance outside of a Sacramento Cricket Wireless shop to meet fans.

John Cena, Solo Sikoa, Bobby Lashley, The Street Profits, LA Knight and other superstars are set to appear on "Smackdown" along with Flair.

Charlotte teased her match with Bayley.

"She'll have Damage CTRL in her corner, they've kind of been an annoyance to Smackdown – so I'm going to put them in their place tonight in Sacramento," Flair said.

Fans were lined up around the store to meet Flair, including some who had met Charlotte's legendary father Ric Flair.

"Wrestling is my passion," Flair said.

Verified resale tickets for Friday's show at the Golden 1 Center were still available on the Ticketmaster website for as low as $54 before fees and taxes.