Changes to Highway 50 taking effect Thursday night

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

Another Highway 50 headache for drivers in Sacramento. 

As part of the nearly half-billion-dollar construction project, lanes near downtown Sacramento will soon see a massive shift. 

Caltrans will split the westbound lanes after the 26th Street off-ramp. 

All drivers who usually get off between 10th to 16th or onto Interstate 5 will have to be in the far right lanes as the three left lanes will be separated by a concrete barrier. 

The change takes effect from 9 p.m. Thursday night.

First published on June 8, 2023 / 6:33 AM

