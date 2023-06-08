Changes to Highway 50 taking effect Thursday night

Another Highway 50 headache for drivers in Sacramento.

As part of the nearly half-billion-dollar construction project, lanes near downtown Sacramento will soon see a massive shift.

Caltrans will split the westbound lanes after the 26th Street off-ramp.

All drivers who usually get off between 10th to 16th or onto Interstate 5 will have to be in the far right lanes as the three left lanes will be separated by a concrete barrier.

The change takes effect from 9 p.m. Thursday night.