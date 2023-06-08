Changes to Highway 50 taking effect Thursday night
Another Highway 50 headache for drivers in Sacramento.
As part of the nearly half-billion-dollar construction project, lanes near downtown Sacramento will soon see a massive shift.
Caltrans will split the westbound lanes after the 26th Street off-ramp.
All drivers who usually get off between 10th to 16th or onto Interstate 5 will have to be in the far right lanes as the three left lanes will be separated by a concrete barrier.
The change takes effect from 9 p.m. Thursday night.
