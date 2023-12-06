Chain controls in effect on several highways in the Sierra

PLACER COUNTY - Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on Interstate 80, Highway 20 and Highway 50 in the Sierra Wednesday afternoon, Caltrans said.

For eastbound I-80 travelers, chains are required from Cisco to the Donner Lake Interchange. For people heading west, chains are required from the Donner Lake Interchange to Nyack.

Chain Controls in effect along I-80, SR-20 in @NevadaCountyCA @PlacerCA and SR-49 in @SierraCountyCA. Check https://t.co/X5OiS6OEtB for the most up to date information. pic.twitter.com/KUDig2LK3A — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) December 6, 2023

Trucks traveling east on I-80 are being screened at Applegate. For westbound trucks, Caltrans is screening about five miles west of Reno. Truck drivers must have maximum chains to continue and permit loads are prohibited.

For people traveling on Highway 20, chains are required on all vehicles expected 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires from five miles west of I-80 to the junction of I-80.

As for Highway 50 in El Dorado County, chains are required on all vehicles expected 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires from Twin Bridges to Meyers.

Chains or snow tires are required for people traveling on Highway 49 from Bassetts to Sattley in Sierra County and also on Highway 88 in Alpine and Amador Counties from Martin Meadow to Red Lake Creek.

We've got a wet and breezy evening commute on the way tonight. ☔️🍃

Here's a look at how our weather will impact you from the valley to the passes:https://t.co/9PKxDKv2aC@CBSSacramento #cawx — Ashley Nanfria (@ashleynanfria) December 6, 2023

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Main passes in the Sierra could get 2-4" of snow on Wednesday.

