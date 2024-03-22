Chain controls in place on I-80 in Sierra as snow moves in

TRUCKEE - Interstate 80 has chain controls in effect over Donner Summit as snow moves into the mountains Friday night.

Chains are required from Donner Lake Interchange to Rainbow for westbound travelers. Those heading east will need a chain from Kingvale to the Donner Lake Interchange.

Temperatures at the pass were at 30 degrees shortly before 8 p.m. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for areas above 5,000 feet until Sunday morning.

Chains are now required on I-80 over the summit. Over the last hour, road conditions deteriorated quickly over Donner Pass.



I-80 is snow covered over the pass but wet roads remain over Truckee and Blue Canyon (for now). Snow levels will continue to drop. https://t.co/kdgvmYiLUr pic.twitter.com/NOW0PrvViw — Nic Merianos (@NickMerianos) March 23, 2024

Snow rates could reach 1-3 inches per hour overnight, especially over 5,000 feet.

Looking at Saturday, there will be some dry time but there will also be moderate snow in the evening.

Above 5,000 feet, 10-20 inches are possible this weekend with higher numbers at the peaks.

The latest conditions can be found on Caltrans' website.