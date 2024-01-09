Chain controls already up on I-80 ahead of expected heavy snow on Wednesday

TRUCKEE – Chain controls are already back in effect for the high Sierra Nevada ahead of another expected weather system on Tuesday.

Caltrans announced Tuesday morning that eastbound Interstate 80 has chain controls in effect from Kingvale in Placer County to the Donner Lake Interchange in Nevada County.

For drivers heading westbound on I-80, chain controls are in effect from Donner Lake to 4.7 miles west of Kingvale.

Chain Controls in effect along I-80, eastbound R2 Kingvale to Donner Lake Interchange, westbound R2 Donner Lake Interchange to Eagle Lakes, Trucks Min. @NWSSacramento @NWSReno @CHP_Truckee pic.twitter.com/LOYX4Fg2pL — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) January 9, 2024

As of late Tuesday morning, there are no restrictions on Highway 50.

Heavy snow is forecasted with this next round of weather, the bulk of which is expected Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service, the snowline will start around the 3000'-4500' level before lowering to 2000'-3000'. Hourly snowfall rates are expected to be at a rate of 1-2 inches.