Chain controls already up on I-80 ahead of expected heavy snow on Wednesday

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

TRUCKEE – Chain controls are already back in effect for the high Sierra Nevada ahead of another expected weather system on Tuesday.

Caltrans announced Tuesday morning that eastbound Interstate 80 has chain controls in effect from Kingvale in Placer County to the Donner Lake Interchange in Nevada County.

For drivers heading westbound on I-80, chain controls are in effect from Donner Lake to 4.7 miles west of Kingvale.

As of late Tuesday morning, there are no restrictions on Highway 50.

Heavy snow is forecasted with this next round of weather, the bulk of which is expected Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service, the snowline will start around the 3000'-4500' level before lowering to 2000'-3000'. Hourly snowfall rates are expected to be at a rate of 1-2 inches. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on January 9, 2024 / 11:02 AM PST

