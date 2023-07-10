Ceres woman shot and killed at Driftwood Inn in Modesto

Woman shot and killed at Driftwood Inn in Modesto

MODESTO — The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office on Sunday said a woman was shot and killed overnight at a Modesto inn.

It happened at the Driftwood Inn on South 9th Street.

Deputies responded to the location and found Ceres resident Natasha Irizarry, 34, with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving measures.

The sheriff's office is seeking any information from the public that could help the investigation.