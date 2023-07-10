Watch CBS News
Local News

Ceres woman shot and killed at Driftwood Inn in Modesto

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

Woman shot and killed at Driftwood Inn in Modesto
Woman shot and killed at Driftwood Inn in Modesto 00:22

MODESTO — The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office on Sunday said a woman was shot and killed overnight at a Modesto inn.

It happened at the Driftwood Inn on South 9th Street.

Deputies responded to the location and found Ceres resident Natasha Irizarry, 34, with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving measures.

The sheriff's office is seeking any information from the public that could help the investigation.

First published on July 9, 2023 / 10:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.