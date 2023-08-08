Ceres police investigating after pedestrian hit and killed Monday

CERES - Ceres police have released some information about a fatal crash that killed a pedestrian.

Just before 9 p.m. Monday, the Ceres Police Department received multiple calls reporting a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Whitmore Ave. at Rose Ave., according to the Ceres Police Department.

Police arrived at the scene and found a 64-year-old man with major head trauma. Officers then rendered aid to the man until paramedics arrived and were able to take over the medical treatment, police say. The pedestrian was transported to Doctor's Hospital in Modesto where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say that, based on preliminary evidence, the pedestrian was walking northbound and crossed Whitmore Ave. from the east side of Rose Ave. when he was hit by a 2007 Chevy Tahoe going westbound in the #2 lane of Whitmore Ave. The driver of the truck that hit the victim stayed at the scene and is cooperating with authorities, police say. Alcohol or drugs are not believed to be a factor.

The name of the victim is being withheld until his next of kin has been notified.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone who saw the crash is encouraged by police to contact Officer Aaron Pinon at (209) 538-5700 ext. 1011 or by email aaron.pinon@ci.ceres.ca.us.