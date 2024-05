Heavy police presence in Ceres due to incident involving officer

Heavy police presence in Ceres due to incident involving officer

Heavy police presence in Ceres due to incident involving officer

CERES -- Authorities are responding to an incident possibly involving a Ceres police officer, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said on Friday.

The scene is near 6th Street and Roeding Road, just off of Highway 99.

A large number of law enforcement officers are in the area.

No other details about the incident have been released at this time.

Scene of the incident on Friday. CBS13

Updates to follow.