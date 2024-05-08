Ceres arson suspect allegedly swung knife at officer trying to arrest him, police say

CERES – A man is facing numerous charges after an incident where he allegedly swung a knife at a police officer in Ceres.

The Ceres Police Department says, just after 8 p.m., first responders were called to a large dumpster fire behind a Denny's along Herndon Road. At the scene, officers tried to detain a suspect connected to the fire – 45-year-old Ceres resident Carlos Gallegos.

During the arrest attempt, police allege that Gallegos pulled out a knife and swung it at an officer. The officer was not hurt.

Gallegos then ran across Highway 99, prompting a search that also backed up Highway 99 traffic for a time.

Police say Gallegos was eventually found along the 1400 block of Herndon Road by a Ceres sergeant and was hit with a stun gun. Officers found the knife he allegedly used, concealed.

Gallegos had several felony warrants out for his arrest. Along with those warrants, police say Gallegos is facing charges of arson, assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, possession of a dirk/dagger, and resisting arrest.