Ceremony commemorates 30 years since 1993 World Trade Center bombing

NEW YORK -- Sunday marked 30 years since the 1993 World Trade Center terrorist attack. A somber ceremony with survivors and families was held at the 9/11 Memorial to remember the six people killed that day.

American flags and flowers marked the names of the people who lost their lives.

"They also launched an attack on our democracy, our institutions, our symbols of success and, ultimately, the American people," Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

Their names were read aloud. Their photos proudly sat above the pile of roses.

"Hidden inside these names are small vignettes, small stories. A young person who is an immigrant who wanted to find and pursue an American dream. A person who loved the sports we hold on to so much. One who worked several jobs and moved forward in life," Mayor Eric Adams said.

READ MORE: Back Stories: World Trade Center Bombing In 1993

Each person killed represents a broken family that has never been the same. Stephen Rossilli, 14, was named after his grandfather, Stephen Knapp, who he has heard so much about.

"He was a great family man. I really wish I could have met him," Rossilli said.

Michael Macko said he remembers the day his father, William Macko, never came home from work.

"You never think your dad is going to go to work and be killed by terrorists in his office," Michael Macko said.

Three decades later, survivors and families of the victims say it's really important for the terrorist attack of 1993 to not be forgotten or overshadowed by the massive devastation that happened eight years later, on Sept. 11, 2001.

"This was the first attack on New York City and the precursor for the larger attacks on Sept. 11," said Gary Smiley, the World Trade Center liaison for the FDNY.

The families were joined by 9/11 survivors to mark the two separate tragedies, but their pain is the same.

"Every year, you need to come, whether it's 9/11 or the '93 bombing, and we have been coming for many years," Brian Branco said.

After the ceremony, survivors and families attended a memorial mass at Saint Peter's Roman Catholic Church.

"Grief is always with us. I am sure grief is always with you as you recall these days," Father Jarlath Quinn said.

It has been a generation of sorrow and loss for the families, but proof that their loved ones aren't forgotten.

Attendees at the memorial said they're grateful that the events of the 1993 bombings are commemorated at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum.