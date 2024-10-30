Cement truck overturns while avoiding person on Highway 65 in Rocklin

ROCKLIN – A cement truck driver says they had to swerve to avoid hitting a person who ran out in front of them on Highway 65 in Rocklin Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway, near Sunset Boulevard.

California Highway Patrol says the driver saw the pedestrian run out from the right shoulder, toward the center divider.

(Hwy65) Overturned cement truck in center divide near Whitney Ranch Parkway in Rocklin/Lincoln. Driver transported with minor injuries. He was carrying full load of cement. Traffic able to get thru both directions of Hwy65. ⁦@GoodDaySac⁩ ⁦@CBSSacramento⁩ pic.twitter.com/bKo9sWDRUk — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) October 30, 2024

Taking evasive action, the cement truck overturned into the center divider.

No lanes were blocked due to the crash, but the spectacle did slow traffic for a time.

The driver had to be taken to the hospital for a complaint of pain, officers say.