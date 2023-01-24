If you've purchased a Celsius drink, you may be eligible for up to $250

BALTIMORE — If you've purchased a Celsius drink in the last seven years, you can be eligible for a payout.

The mega-popular energy drink brand was sued for claiming "no preservatives" on their label, even though the drink does contain citric acid.

The company argued the citric acid was used for flavor and not as a preservative, but they still decided to settle the lawsuit.

If you bought a Celsius drink or drink mix between January 1, 2015 and November 23, 2022, you are eligible for a payout.

You will need proof of purchase, such as a receipt, to be able to receive up to $250. If you don't have proof of purchase, the company will still give you $20.

To submit a claim form, you can visit the Celsuis class action settlement webpage, and upload scans or photos of your receipts.