LOS ANGELES — Agents with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation arrested Raul Mejia after he walked away from the Delta Conservation Camp in Solano County on Dec. 1.

Mejia came into CDCR custody in August from Los Angeles County for a sentence of seven years and eight months for stalking, discharging a firearm in an inhabited dwelling or vehicle, and attempting to prevent a witness from testifying.

According to a news release from the CCR, Mejia was arrested without incident in Los Angeles County at roughly 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 3.

He was transported to the California Institution for Men. Mejia will be indelible to participate in the fire camp program.