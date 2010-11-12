CBS13 Investigates: Puente's Secret Pen Pal

Imagine being a pen pal to Sacramento's most notorious serial killer and not even knowing it? That's what a Tyler, Texas woman discovered about her friendship with Dorothea Puente.

Puente, convicted of drugging, killing and burying people in her yard on F Street, has been writing to "Norma" for the past seven years.

In the letters, Puente opens up about everything from prison life to where she feels she'll go after she dies.

In the letters, Puente says she was molested as a child, got married early, and lived on the streets. She never says why she was in prison and her pen pal never asks.

"I was her friend, not her judge and jury", Norma tells CBS 13.

In her "deathbed" letter to Norma, Dorothea Puente says she's dying of colon and liver cancer. She asks for money to help pay for her cremation. Puente also says when she dies, she's looking forward to seeing her friends in heaven.

Norma also talks about the letter she sent her friend, telling her she found out why she's in prison. Does the Boarding House Killer admit to the murders and respond? No. She never responds to the "I know what you did" letter and their relationship, like Puente herself, seems to be dying a slow death.