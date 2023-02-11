CBS13 gets close-up look at new baby giraffe at Sacramento Zoo

CBS13 gets close-up look at new baby giraffe at Sacramento Zoo

SACRAMENTO - Everybody's talking about the new baby giraffe at the Sacramento Zoo.

Baby Masai is the newest addition at the Sacramento Zoo, and we were invited to go inside the giraffe barn Friday to meet baby and mom.

It's hard to believe this baby giraffe was born just two weeks ago. Her jagged spots indicate she's a Maasai, which is one of the largest subspecies of giraffes. A CBS13 crew was invited to go inside the giraffe barn to meet the two-week-old calf and her very protected mother.

Her caretaker tells us the baby calf is healthy and nursing with mom, but won't be coming outside anytime soon.

"A kind of an odd time of the year to have a giraffe calf is wintertime and they are a warm-weather species. So we probably won't be letting that giraffe out for quite a while until it warms up," she said.

And while the public is eager to see her out and about, she doesn't have a name just yet, like her sister, Glory, who's two years old.

The zoo is hosting an online public auction for a chance to give the giraffe a name.

"The baby's name will be auctioned off. We're doing a meet-and-greet chance if you donate more than $10, you'll get entered into a raffle to get a chance to meet our baby giraffe," she said.

The auction runs until the end of the month. People must register on the zoo's website to make their bids.