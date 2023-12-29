Cats burrowing in unsuspecting drivers' cars, veterinarian shares tips on how to avoid

Stray cats may seek your car's warmth. Here's what to do if they do

Stray cats may seek your car's warmth. Here's what to do if they do

SACRAMENTO - As the weather gets colder, stray cats and kittens are looking for a warm place to cuddle up. During harsh weather, this often means seeking shelter in an unsuspecting driver's car.

Veterinarian Liz Stelow recently had a neighbor with a close call. While driving to the supermarket, he unknowingly took a tiny hitchhiker along for the ride.

"Someone had heard this car meowing," Stelow said. "They opened the hood and there was a kitten."

Dr. Stelow is the Chief of Behavior Service at UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine. She says it's common during the wintertime for these felines to seek shelter in cars left in driveways, neighborhood streets and parking garages.

These cats often burrow beneath the car, under the hood or in the wheel wells.

Dr. Stelow says banging on your car or on the hood a few minutes before starting it up can help scare these cats away.

"In this weather, the temptation of course is to get your car started as quickly as possible and then load all the things you need to take with your in the car. Do that in reverse order, make a lot of noise around your car," Dr. Stelow said.

If you hear a meow, patience is key.

"If you have the time, the best thing to do is leave something desirable and leave. Leave a can of cat food or leave chicken so that the animal has a reason to come out and you're not scary," Dr. Stelow said.

If you need to grab the cat, make sure to wear gloves or use a blanket to protect yourself.

"A scared animal can become an aggressive animal very quickly," Dr. Stelow said.

Those looking to go the extra mile can also add supplies to a car emergency kit. This can include items such as leather gloves and a collapsed box that can be put together quickly. This way, if you find an animal in crisis you can spring to action.