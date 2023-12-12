Catholics in Sacramento and worldwide celebrate Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe

Catholics worldwide celebrate Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe

SACRAMENTO — Catholics from around the world and in the Sacramento region are celebrating an important holiday.

December 12 is known as the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe. For nearly 500 years, she's become a symbol of love, hope, and unity, and for the people of Mexico and Mexicans living in the United States, she holds a special place in their faith and culture.

Prayers and a procession in downtown Sacramento honored Mexico's patron saint.

"In Mexico, the Guadalupana is number one, and since Mexican immigrants came to this country, they brought with them their cultural traditions," Reverand Juan Francisco Bracamontes said, translated to English.

Father Bracamontes said the brown-skinned Madonna—or La Virgen Morena, as she's known—runs deep in Mexican culture.

"We carry her in our hearts, she's in our blood," he said. "Every Mexican is a Guadalupano."

Catholics believe she appeared five centuries ago on a cloak of an indigenous peasant named Juan Diego. That image served as the catalyst, converting millions of indigenous people to Roman Catholics.

Today, she's seen as the champion of the poor and oppressed.

Millions of pilgrims travel to Mexico City's Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe to pray to her.

People in distress are known to drop to their knees and crawl to her altar in hopes of trading physical pain for spiritual healing.

On the morning of December 12, the Mexican Catholic community celebrates the Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe with a traditional folk song followed by a morning mass, traditional dance and meals.

It's a celebration of giving thanks to Mexico's patron saint who believers say is needed now more than ever.