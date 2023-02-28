Cat credited with alerting rescuers about man who fell down waterfall

PLEASANT VALLEY – A cat is being credited with helping raise the alarm about a man who had fallen down a waterfall on private property in El Dorado County.

The incident happened back on the night of Feb. 21 in Pleasants Valley. According to the El Dorado County Fire Protection District, a man fell 30 feet down a seasonal waterfall into the Webber Creek drainage.

The man was rescued and then airlifted to Sutter Roseville hospital. El Dorado County Fire Protection District

Family soon noticed that the man was missing and a neighbor came to help in the search.

It was at this point that the man's wife and neighbor started hearing noises from their outdoor cat, officials say. The cat then led the pair right to where the man fell.

Rescuers found that the man had fallen into a few inches of water. He was carried about 400 yards out to a waiting ambulance and was then flown to the Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

No details have been released about the man's current condition.