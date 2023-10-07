Cash, drugs, guns seized in Elk Grove warrant at homes with children

ELK GROVE -- Cash, drugs, and guns were seized from two Elk Grove homes as part of a month-long investigation by the Elk Grove Police Department's Special Investigations Unit.

Shua Ji, Xinfei Song, and Weilin Zhuang were arrested and face charges including felony child endangerment, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana for sale, probation violation, and possession of non-registered firearms.

During the search on Wednesday morning, Elk Grove police seized a list of illegal items including two unregistered firearms, over $70,000 in cash, and 395 pounds of marijuana between both houses, one on Tagus Way and one on Wagoner Way.

Elk Grove Police Department

At the Tagus Way home, neighbors confirmed to CBS13, children lived. This was confirmed then by Elk Grove police in a statement that two children under 8 years old lived there and their home and playroom had piles of marijuana.

"But beyond these numbers, what's most significant is the impact on our community. Detectives played a crucial role in ensuring the safety and well-being of two young children under the age of 8, whose home and playroom were inundated with piles of marijuana." Elk Grove Police Department statement

Neighbors said the people who lived in the Tagus Way home were "quiet" and they were "surprised" to see SWAT at the home early Wednesday. One neighbor, who spoke to CBS13 anonymously due to the nature of the crimes, said he feels safer at his own home, now, too.