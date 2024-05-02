CASA Sacramento, whose volunteers can be a lifeline for foster care youth, takes part in Big Day of Giving

SACRAMENTO -- One group taking part in Thursday's Big Day of Giving is CASA Sacramento, an organization that serves foster care youth with dedicated volunteers who are trained to advocate for them in the court system.

Children in foster care are some of the most vulnerable people in our community. So, for them, having a complete stranger in their corner can seem odd.

"It's hard for them to understand, why is there this person here who's not my family, who doesn't know me, doesn't get paid and they care," said CASA Sacramento volunteer Jackie Simon.

Simon has been a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteer for 12 years.

Volunteers with CASA are appointed by a judge and work with foster youth one-on-one.

They often spend quality time with them, like going to a movie, shopping, or just hanging out. But the main job of a CASA is to champion for foster youth in court.

"So every six months we have hearings and at those hearings, we as CASAs write a report and we're assigned to cover certain topics including every contact we've had with that youth or for that youth," Simon said.

And for foster kids who often move from home to home and are assigned different caseworkers, CASA volunteers can be a lifeline.

"I can't fix the wrongs that have been done to the youth, but I can help the youth move forward. I can help the youth see that there are resources, I can help them find their inner voice," Simon said. "I can help them enjoy nature or realize that they can graduate high school, not because I'm doing it for them but because I believe in them."

Lin Robertson is another CASA volunteer.

"Most of my youth experience has been through sports and mentoring after school programs and so I thought this translated into a more established role and make a more, stronger impact," Robertson said.

The avid cyclist and runner became an advocate after hearing about it through a friend.

Robertson said the job can be tough and rewarding.

"As a CASA, you're not going to be able to go in and solve all the problems and I think there's, you have to pace yourself in this role," Robertson said.

According to the Sacramento County Child Protective Services, there are approximately 900 kids in the foster care system in Sacramento County.

Each year CASA Sacramento supports 300 foster kids considered most at risk.

"Any person can really benefit from being a CASA and dedicate their time to help a youth that's in the foster care," Robertson said.

CASA Sacramento is looking for volunteers of all genders, educational backgrounds, and from all communities.