Carmichael senior who went missing found dead in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY - A Carmichael senior who went missing after leaving home to take care of her horses, has been found dead.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says that late Wednesday morning, 84-year-old Alice Kroese left her home to tend to her horses in Granite Bay. She was expected to be back home by around 1 p.m., as she has done routinely before, but never returned.
She was found dead in Butte County on Friday. No foul play is suspected, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says.
Her family says that she suffers from short-term memory loss, but this never prevented her from making the trip in the past.
No further information has been released.
