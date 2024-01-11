Armed suspect shot by deputies in hours-long standoff in Carmichael dies

Armed suspect shot by deputies after hours-long standoff at Carmichael apartment

Armed suspect shot by deputies after hours-long standoff at Carmichael apartment

CARMICHAEL - The suspect in an hours-long standoff with deputies who was shot and hospitalized Wednesday night in Carmichael has now died, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

At about 5:30 p.m., deputies received reports that a man was firing shots at the Sienna Square Apartments, located on the 4700 block of Marconi Avenue in Carmichael.

The apartment complex was evacuated as a SWAT team communicated and attempted to get the suspect to surrender.

Deputies said they found bullet fragments on a car and it appears the suspect fired a round inside and outside the apartment he is barricaded in.

A spokesperson with the sheriff's office said a deputy-involved shooting occurred. The suspect was shot when he exited the apartment holding a gun, the sheriff's office said, but continued to not comply with deputies. It is unknown how many shots have been fired.

The suspect was eventually taken to the hospital to receive treatment. Thursday morning, the sheriff's office announced that the suspect had died.

No deputies were injured.

Roads were closed in the area as authorities attempted to get the suspect to surrender.