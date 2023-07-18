Carmichael drive-thru business ban on Fair Oaks Boulevard could be lifted

CARMICHAEL — More than 30,000 cars drive down Fair Oaks Boulevard in Carmichael each weekday, but there are no In-N-Out Burgers or Chick-fil-A restaurants here.

Those types of drive-thru businesses are banned in the city, but an effort is now underway to drive away those restrictions.

Currently, you wouldn't find any new drive-thru restaurants opening up along this busy Carmichael street. No new car washes either. That's because those types of businesses are prohibited along a stretch of Fair Oaks Boulevard.

"I think it's a good idea," Carmichael resident Patty Green said of the ban.

Geen has lived in Carmichael for more than sixty years — back when the boulevard was still a gravel road.

"It was country," she said. "Everybody on this street had a horse."

In those days, it was known as the Carmichael Colony before it was enveloped by Sacramento County suburbs.

"Those days are gone," Green said.

But for years, the county has tried to maintain a little bit of the rural lifestyle by forming a special main street district along the boulevard that creates a pedestrian and bicycle-friendly atmosphere by prohibiting new businesses that cater to cars.

Adam Marszal also grew up here but said the special restrictions have had some unintended consequences.

"Ultimately, what it's done is stifle development because it's too rigid," he told CBS Sacramento.

Marszal said that's led to a number of vacant lots and abandoned, boarded-up businesses.

"It's sad to see what once was a thriving corridor be diminished," he said.

Sacramento County leaders are now considering lifting the ban on car washes and drive-thrus in an effort to encourage more development.

"As it is right now, it's hard to find anyone that's interested with all the restrictions," Marszal said.

If the change is passed, each fast-food or car-wash application would still have to undergo a public hearing before being approved.

"I'd like to see them respect our community," Green said. "That includes the residents of this community."

The changes were recently recommended by a neighborhood commission and will need a majority vote by the county board of supervisors before taking effect.