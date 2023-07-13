Carmichael couple's Chick-fil-A tradition celebrated as they mark 65 years of marriage

CARMICHAEL — It turns out the secret to a long and happy marriage may just be some waffle fries and a chicken salad.

A Carmichael couple's weekly tradition at a local restaurant is being celebrated in a big way as they mark a major milestone in marriage.

It's date night for Bonnie and Lloyd Reynolds at their neighborhood Chick-fil-A.

"We come here every week," Bonnie said, with Lloyd adding, "just the two of us."

This week, there was a little more fanfare. The couple — both in their 80s — were celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary.

"We've gotten older, but we've grown together," Bonnie said.

"I'm still in love with her," Lloyd said.

Restaurant employees look forward to their weekly date-night tradition.

"When you see them, the room just brightens up," said Lesya Komarchuk, Chick-fil-A sales manager. "Their love for each other is so evident."

The restaurant wanted to make sure Bonnie and Lloyd's anniversary was extra special with flowers, candles, and friends and family on hand to help celebrate.

The couple brought along some mementos like their marriage certificate and family photos of their three sons. There was even a picture from their second date.

"I was 14 years old," Bonnie said.

Lloyd is more than willing to share his secrets with the younger generation; he even has a top-10 list of how to maintain a happy marriage.

"The first is never yell at each other unless the house is on fire," he said.

It's a love that began back in their teens.

"I knew right away he was different," Bonnie said.

And they are still going strong more than six decades later.

"I'm just really thankful to have her," Lloyd said. "She's a blessing in my life."

Bonnie and Lloyd have seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.