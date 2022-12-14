Carlos Correa reportedly gets 13-year, $350 million deal from Giants
MINNEAPOLIS -- Carlos Correa is reportedly leaving the Twins and heading to San Francisco.
After just one season in Minnesota, the shortstop has agreed to a 13-year, $350 million deal with the Giants, according to ESPN.
The Twins reportedly were offering a 10-year deal worth about $285 million.
Correa was already the most expensive free agent ever signed by the Twins. He now becomes the highest paid shortstop in league history.
