Carjacking suspect leads officers on lengthy chase in and around Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A carjacking suspect led police officers on a lengthy chase in Sacramento late Friday morning into the early afternoon hours.

Sacramento police said the initial carjacking happened around 11:20 p.m. near 6th and S streets.

Officers then spotted the suspect near 5th and J streets, sparking a chase.

The chase lasted over an hour, with the suspect leading officers onto the freeway and back on city streets.

The chase ended near Alhambra Boulevard and K Street when the suspect pulled into a Del Taco parking lot. Officers converged in the area and detained the suspect.

No other details have been released.