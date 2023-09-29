Watch CBS News
Local News

Carjacking suspect leads officers on lengthy chase in and around Sacramento

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Carjacking suspect leads officers on lengthy chase in and around Sacramento
Carjacking suspect leads officers on lengthy chase in and around Sacramento 00:43

SACRAMENTO – A carjacking suspect led police officers on a lengthy chase in Sacramento late Friday morning into the early afternoon hours.

Sacramento police said the initial carjacking happened around 11:20 p.m. near 6th and S streets.

Officers then spotted the suspect near 5th and J streets, sparking a chase.

The chase lasted over an hour, with the suspect leading officers onto the freeway and back on city streets.

The chase ended near Alhambra Boulevard and K Street when the suspect pulled into a Del Taco parking lot. Officers converged in the area and detained the suspect.

No other details have been released. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a Web Producer for CBSSacramento.com and has been covering news in the Sacramento area for nearly a decade.

First published on September 29, 2023 / 1:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.