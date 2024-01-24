Watch CBS News
Carjacking suspect arrested after hours-long standoff at Rio Linda home

RIO LINDA -- The carjacking suspect who allegedly drove at authorities, prompting one deputy to open fire, was arrested after an hours-long standoff at a Rio Linda home on Wednesday.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said SWAT and a K-9 officer helped take the armed suspect into custody. No injuries were reported during the encounter.

Deputies originally responded to an unrelated call in the area of 18th and L streets around 11 a.m. when they saw a woman getting carjacked. 

Deputies say the suspect drove toward them. That's when one deputy opened fire. 

Moments later, the suspect crashed and ran into a home nearby. The suspect has not yet been identified.

No one else was believed to be in the home, deputies say, since the homeowner ran out of the house.

A SWAT team and other law enforcement officials had the home surrounded through the afternoon.

