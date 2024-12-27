San Francisco carjacking suspect arrested after shooting at Sacramento County deputies, authorities say

Carjacking suspect arrested after firing shots during pursuit, Sacramento County deputies say

Carjacking suspect arrested after firing shots during pursuit, Sacramento County deputies say

SACRAMENTO – A man suspected of carjacking a vehicle in San Francisco was arrested in Sacramento County after deputies said he fired several shots at them during a pursuit Thursday night.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said a deputy found a vehicle that matched the description of one stolen during a carjacking in San Francisco earlier Thursday around Sunrise Boulevard and Coloma Road around 11 p.m.

When deputies tried to stop the driver near Winding Way and San Juan Road, the suspect accelerated and attempted to get away, deputies said.

This is when the sheriff's office said the suspect reached out the driver's side window, pointing a gun toward deputies and fired several rounds.

Deputies did not fire back and continued to follow the suspect until he stopped and surrendered, the sheriff's office said.

The suspect was identified as 34-year-old Anthony Hurtado. He was booked into the Sacramento County Jail for multiple felony charges, including attempted murder, deputies said.

No vehicles were found damaged and no injuries were reported.

A handgun and spent shell casing were located during the investigation.

The San Fransico Police Department will handle the carjacking investigation.