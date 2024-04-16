Carbon monoxide poisoning leaves Sacramento mother, 2 children in critical condition

SACRAMENTO — A mother and her two children were all left in critical condition following a carbon monoxide incident at a Sacramento apartment complex, officials said Tuesday.

The Sacramento Fire Department said the woman called 911, and when first responders arrived, she was found unconscious. This happened at around 3 p.m. along Center Parkway in south Sacramento.

The two children were between the ages of 3 and 7. All three suffered carbon monoxide poisoning and were hospitalized in critical condition.

Sacramento Fire said a gas generator was running inside the apartment unit and produced the carbon monoxide gas.

The unit directly above was evacuated.