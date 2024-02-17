Caravans calling for a pathway to citizenship ends in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - Several caravans made their way from the U.S.-Mexico border to the state capitol Saturday, aiming to get their voices heard for many who are undocumented through their fight for citizenship.

Chants of "si se puede" echoed in the streets of Sacramento.

"We are out here. We just wrapped up a four-day caravan that started at the U.S.-Mexico border to here in Sacramento," said activist and community advocate Flor Martinez Zaragoza.

Martinez Zaragoza, along with others, marched to the capitol Saturday for what they call a pathway to citizenship.

"Being undocumented you don't really feel like you have a voice," Martinez Zaragoza said.

Fighting to bring awareness to the registry bill that affects the lives of millions of undocumented.

"Last time it was updated was in 1986, which was the last time we had immigration reform," Martinez Zaragoza said. "Thirty-eight years ago, and that's ridiculous because you're talking about people not having the right to work so they get exploited and abused. You're talking about people who aren't able to see their loved ones on the other side of a man-made border."

The border has impacted so many, including Martinez Zaragoza herself.

"I came when I was three years old," Martinez Zaragoza said. "This would not go."

She says awareness of the registry bill will make a difference. She believes it will make a change for the next generation.

"We have to get this done, and we can get this done. We just need all communities that care about human rights to understand our struggle. These people just want to work and support their families."

The advocacy group says the next step is to prepare for May Day and continue their efforts for the bill to pass.