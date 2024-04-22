Watch CBS News
Car with remains inside discovered in Sacramento County possibly linked to 1994 missing persons case

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON – A discovery made in Sacramento County last week has led to a possible break in a decades-old missing person case out of Stockton.

Last week, a vehicle was discovered in Sacramento County. Human remains were inside, authorities said.

The Stockton Police Department has since confirmed that the discovery is now being linked to the 1994 missing persons case of Arnel Narvais.

According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, Narvaiz was last seen on July 1, 1994 leaving for work in at a Delta Island ranch near Twin Cities Road. Neither Narvaiz or his vehicle, a 1988 Toyota Cressida with the license plate number 2HTD233, have been seen since.

Stockton police say detectives have notified Narvais' family of the discovery.

DNA testing will confirm the identity of the remains that were discovered, detectives say.

No cause of death has been determined, but Stockton police say there doesn't appear to be signs of foul play. 

April 22, 2024

