Car gets sandwiched between other vehicles in Marysville crash; only minor injuries reported

MARYSVILLE – Despite how bad it looked, authorities say people escaped a crash in Marysville on Friday with just minor injuries.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. on the E Street Bridge.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but at least three vehicles were involved.

One of the vehicles ended up sandwiched in the middle of the other two. California Highway Patrol says, despite the serious damage the middle car took, only minor injuries were reported.

"Please drive with an adequate space cushion for the car in front of yours. Look as far down the road as you can to help you see slow traffic. Driving requires 100% of your attention 100% of the time," CHP wrote in a Facebook post.

Traffic was slow on the bridge through the early afternoon due to the crash.