Watch CBS News
Local News

Car gets sandwiched between other vehicles in Marysville crash; only minor injuries reported

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

MARYSVILLE – Despite how bad it looked, authorities say people escaped a crash in Marysville on Friday with just minor injuries.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. on the E Street Bridge.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but at least three vehicles were involved.

One of the vehicles ended up sandwiched in the middle of the other two. California Highway Patrol says, despite the serious damage the middle car took, only minor injuries were reported.

"Please drive with an adequate space cushion for the car in front of yours. Look as far down the road as you can to help you see slow traffic. Driving requires 100% of your attention 100% of the time," CHP wrote in a Facebook post.

Traffic was slow on the bridge through the early afternoon due to the crash. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on April 7, 2023 / 3:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.