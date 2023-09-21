Car flips over in crash on Watt Avenue in Arden Arcade

ARDEN ARCADE – A car ended up flipped over onto its roof in a crash along a busy Arden Arcade road Thursday morning.

The scene is near Watt Avenue, just north of El Camino

Minor rollover injury crash, Watt Ave just North of El Camino! Traffic backed up in the NB direction @GoodDaySac @GoodDayTraffic @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/MzFPHF1Irq — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) September 21, 2023

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.

Only minor injuries were reported.

Traffic is backing up along the northbound direction of Watt Avenue. Drivers should avoid the area for the time being.