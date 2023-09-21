Watch CBS News
Car flips over in crash on Watt Avenue in Arden Arcade

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

ARDEN ARCADE – A car ended up flipped over onto its roof in a crash along a busy Arden Arcade road Thursday morning.

The scene is near Watt Avenue, just north of El Camino

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear. 

Only minor injuries were reported. 

Traffic is backing up along the northbound direction of Watt Avenue. Drivers should avoid the area for the time being. 

First published on September 21, 2023 / 6:46 AM

