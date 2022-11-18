Car crashing through fence in Sacramento causes home evacuation due to gas smell

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento Police have opened an investigation after a car crashed through a fence.

When officers arrived at the site of the crash, the 1300 block of Arcade Boulevard, the scent of gas was so strong that a CBS13 photographer was told to move back for his safety.

Police were asked if the vehicle's driver was OK, but they could not answer because the person left the scene before authorities arrived.

The crash forced a neighbor to evacuate his family from his home because the smell of gas in the neighborhood was strong.

PG&E is on the scene assessing the smell of the gas.