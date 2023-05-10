Watch CBS News
Car crashing into a power pole caused part of a road in Citrus Heights to shut down

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

CITRUS HEIGHTS -- Part of a road in Citrus Heights has been shut down due to a crash, according to Citrus Heights Police Department. 

The car crashed into a power pole on Auburn Boulevard near Antelope Road, and officers said that no one was hurt. 

One northbound lane of Auburn Boulevard is currently closed as SMUD crews work to replace the pole. Power, however, has not been knocked out in the neighborhood. 

There is no estimated time for reopening the lane. 

First published on May 10, 2023 / 5:01 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

