Car crashes through front of Sacramento UPS store

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A car crashed into a UPS store at a Sacramento shopping center early Tuesday afternoon.

The scene was along Del Paso Road at the Natomas Town Center.   

Sacramento Fire said it appears the driver thought they were pushing the brakes when they actually hit the gas – sending their SUV through the front of the store.

No injuries were reported in connection to the actual crash, but first responders say one person inside the store has been taken to the hospital. 

First published on December 26, 2023 / 1:12 PM PST

