Car crashes off Highway 50 into Rancho Cordova business park; dog dies, 2 people hurt

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

RANCHO CORDOVA – A dog has died and two people are in critical condition after a car crashed off Highway 50 on Monday morning in Rancho Cordova.

Metro Fire of Sacramento says, just before 7 a.m., a car crashed off the freeway.

It then struck several trees before it finally stopped up against a vacant building along the 10900 block of Sun Center Drive.

First responders took two people who were in the car to the hospital. Both are said to be in critical condition. The dog was also found dead by medics, Metro Fire says.

Exactly what led up to the car crashing off Highway 50 is under investigation. 

CBS13 Staff
The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on September 5, 2022 / 8:46 AM

