Car crashes into several other vehicles and Arden Arcade T-Mobile store

ARDEN ARCADE – Several cars and a T-Mobile store in the Arden Arcade area were damaged after a chaotic crash on Tuesday.

The scene was near Marconi and Fulton avenues.

Scene of the crash. Metro Fire of Sacramento

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene and found that a vehicle had struck a car, then another parked car in a shop next door, before crashing into the store.

Only minor injuries to the driver were reported.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.