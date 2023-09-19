Watch CBS News
Car crashes into Rocklin AT&T store following police chase

ROCKLIN — An investigation is underway after a vehicle crashed into a Rocklin AT&T store following a police chase Monday evening.

The Rocklin Police Department said the car crashed into the wireless carrier's branch on Crossings Drive during a chase involving the California Highway Patrol.

Injuries were reported but authorities said the extent is unknown at this time. It is also unclear if any arrests have been made.

CBS13 has a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

