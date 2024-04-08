Watch CBS News
Car crashes into levee after attempted carjacking in Sacramento

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An attempted carjacking near Rio Linda early Monday morning ended with the vehicle crashed down in the water next to a levee.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says, a little before 3 a.m., a woman was stopped on the side of the road near E. Levee and W. Elverta roads when an unknown man on a bike approached her.

That man then allegedly forced her out of the car.

Somehow, the car ended up crashing into the water – nearly halfway submerged – right next to the levee.

Deputies say the woman was not hurt, but the suspect has not been located.

No description of the suspect was made available. 

First published on April 8, 2024 / 8:52 AM PDT

