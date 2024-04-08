Car crashes into levee after attempted carjacking in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An attempted carjacking near Rio Linda early Monday morning ended with the vehicle crashed down in the water next to a levee.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says, a little before 3 a.m., a woman was stopped on the side of the road near E. Levee and W. Elverta roads when an unknown man on a bike approached her.

That man then allegedly forced her out of the car.

Somehow, the car ended up crashing into the water – nearly halfway submerged – right next to the levee.

Deputies say the woman was not hurt, but the suspect has not been located.

No description of the suspect was made available.