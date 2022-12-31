Car crashes into home in Carmichael, injuring 2 people

CARMICHAEL - Two people were injured after the car they were in crashed into a home in Carmichael Saturday morning.

The incident happened along San Juan Avenue, just south of Winding Way. A CHP spokesperson says the Dodge sedan was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway, hit a fire hydrant, drove through a fence, crashed into a home, and came to rest in the front yard of the home.

The car appears to be totaled.

Crews from Sacramento Metro Fire responded to the scene. It's unknown how badly the two people in the vehicle were injured. No one inside the home was injured.

The homeowner tells CBS13 he heard a loud boom and saw the aftermath of the crash.

"It sounded like a bomb out front...I looked through the window and some guy was pulling a guy out of the passenger-side window. I came out and he was lying there, blood all over his self," said Tony, the homeower. "I came out and looked -- there's a hole in the wall and water's coming in the house."

No further details about the crash have been released.