Watch CBS News
Local News

Car crashes down embankment near Sacramento Weir

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

WEST SACRAMENTO – Two people have been taken to the hospital after they crashed down near the locks of the Sacramento Wier on Monday.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. near Old River Road and County Road 126.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the car ended up completely down the embankment and into a pillar of the bridge.

No serious injuries were reported, but first responders had to use a ladder engine to pull the people to safety.

DUI is not suspected in the crash, CHP said. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on April 8, 2024 / 1:54 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.