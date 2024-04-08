Car crashes down embankment near Sacramento Weir

WEST SACRAMENTO – Two people have been taken to the hospital after they crashed down near the locks of the Sacramento Wier on Monday.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. near Old River Road and County Road 126.

Two ladies transported after car went off Old River Rd and went down embankment. @WestSacFire used Ladder Engine to hoist them

to roadway @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/togwgIsfqu — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) April 8, 2024

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the car ended up completely down the embankment and into a pillar of the bridge.

No serious injuries were reported, but first responders had to use a ladder engine to pull the people to safety.

DUI is not suspected in the crash, CHP said.